Kit Harington shares rare insight about parenting with wife Rose Leslie – WION

Hollywood actor Kit Harington, who just five months ago welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his wife Rose Leslie, recently shared rare insight about his life as a first-time father.

According to E! News, while the couple is known for being notoriously private about their personal lives, Kit pulled back the curtain on his new dad duties during an interview with an entertainment outlet. When asked what has been the most surprising thing about fatherhood, the English actor kept it real.

“They tell you and they don`t tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, `Look, it`s big what you`re about to go through.` You have no way of knowing that until it happens,” he said.

He added, “What surprises you is: You go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.` Like, you don`t get a break from it.”The `Game of Thrones` actor explained that he and Rose have become closer than ever throughout this experience, “Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we`re part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that`s a whole new dynamic you need to find.”

Kit further continued, “I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you. It`s a beautiful thing, it really is.” The ‘Death on the Nile` actor confirmed she was pregnant after debuting her baby bump for a magazine, back in 2020.

Although the new mom at the time didn`t share any details about her little one, she did briefly open up about her and Kit`s intimate downtime at their Tudor manor in East Anglia.”What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It`s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It`s so peaceful,” she told the outlet at the time.

As per E! News, a year after getting hitched, Kit opened up about his future family plans with his wife during a 2019 interview with another entertainment outlet. More specifically, he discussed what it would be like for their kids to watch him and Rose fall in love on ‘Game of Thrones’.