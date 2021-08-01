Kit Harington Just Said the Sweetest Things About Being a Dad! – Just Jared

Kit Harington is opening up about his new role as a dad!

The 34-year-old Game of Thrones actor and his wife Rose Leslie welcomed a baby boy into the world back in February.

Kit is currently promoting his upcoming series Modern Love and he opened up about fatherhood while chatting with Access Hollywood.

“They tell you and they don’t tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big what your about to go through.’ You have no way of knowing that until it happens. What surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever.’ Like, you don’t get a break from it,” Kit said.

He continued, “Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now an unit, the three of you and hat’s a whole new dynamic you need to find. I pretty much find everyday as he grows and changes, how does that change you. It’s a beautiful thing, it really is.”

