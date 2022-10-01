Bioreports

Analysis: Russia’s war in Ukraine reaches a critical momentThere are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Friday seemed one of those watershed moments as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to illegally annex a large swath of eastern and southern Ukraine, like it did with Crimea in 2014. Coming seven months into the conflict and with near daily nuclear threats by backs-to-the wall Kremlin leaders, Putin chilllingly vowed to protect the newly annexed regions by “all available means.”

TheStreet.com

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad NewsMeta Platforms is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world’s top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion.

Bioreports

U.S. captives ‘prayed for death’ on brutal ride from UkraineEven after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders. Drueke said he and fellow American prisoner Andy Huynh reached their limit in this state during the transit, which occurred in a series of vehicles from eastern Ukraine to an airport in Russia that was surrounded by armed guards. “For all we went through and all the times we thought we might die, we accepted that we might die, we were ready to die when it came, that ride was the only time that each of us independently prayed for death just to get it over with,” Drueke told The Bioreports in an interview Friday.

Reuters

Turkey rejects Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territoryTurkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it rejects Russia’s annexation of four regions in Ukraine, adding the decision is a “grave violation” of international law. Turkey, a NATO member, has conducted a diplomatic balancing act since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Bioreports

Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who held him in contemptThe New York attorney general’s lawsuit accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes — including holding him in contempt, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition. Trump’s lawyers are objecting to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s continued involvement and accused Attorney General Letitia James’ office of attempting to “judge shop” because, in paperwork seeking assignment of a judge, it noted Engoron’s knowledge of the case and linked the lawsuit and subpoena disputes as “related” matters. In a letter Thursday to the court’s administrative judge, Trump lawyer Alina Habba argued that the lawsuit should instead be assigned to the court’s Commercial Division, which is set up to handle complex corporate litigation.

Bloomberg

Ukraine Latest: Russians Forces Said to be Encircled in Lyman(Bloomberg) — Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine Land GrabRussian troops are said to be surrounded by Ukrainian forces in the strategic eastern city of Lyman, a day after President Vladimir Putin

The Hill

Schmitt holds double-digit lead in Missouri Senate race: pollMissouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt (R) is leading Democratic challenger Trudy Busch Valentine by 11 percentage points, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Friday. The poll of likely Missouri voters showed 49 percent of respondents saying they would support Schmitt if the Senate election were held today compared to Busch Valentine…

NextShark

Chinese archaeologists excavate 1-million-year-old human skullChinese archaeologists announced that they have discovered an almost complete human skull around 1 million years old from a dig site in China’s Hubei province. The skull, excavated by a team of archaeologists from the Hubei Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, is the most complete human skull that has been unearthed from that period in mainland Eurasia, according to South China Morning Post, citing a Wednesday report from Hubei Daily.

The Fiscal Times

Congress on Track to Fund Government, Avoid ShutdownThe Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap funding bill that will keep the government open until December 16, taking a major step to avoid a shutdown less than 36 hours before a midnight Friday deadline. The Senate vote was 72-25, with all 50 Democrats voting yes, along with 22 Republicans. All 25 no votes were from the Republican side of the aisle. The vote was able to move forward after Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) dropped his hold on the bill. Sullivan had demanded that the Biden administration prov

–