Kiss Daniel loses one of his triplets – P.M. News

Kizz Daniel with his twins

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian music star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe a.k.a Kizz Daniel has revealed he lost one of his triplets, four days after his birth.

He made the revelation in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Kizz Daniel welcomed the triplets on 1 May when he celebrated his birthday.

But he has now revealed he lost one of them four days after.

For the two survivors, he has promised he was going to be the best father to to them

For a start, he has gifted them a house in Lekki.

“God blessed me with 3 boys a while back 🙏🏽 JAMAL, JALIL, and JELANI (triplets). 4 days after I lost JAMAL. Nevertheless, I made a promise to him that I’ll be the best father in the whole galaxy to his brothers.”

“Congrats to the latest Homeowners owners in town, Jelani and Jalil ❤️ My first gift to my sons 🥰 #Okunrinmeta.” he wrote.

The music star shared documents of the properties he bought for the sons, Jelani and Jalil.