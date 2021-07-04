kisinda:-‘even-if-we-repeat-the-derby,-simba-sc-would-not-beat-yanga-sc’

The DR Congo winger claims the Jangwani giants would still beat their Msimbazi rivals even if the Kariakoo derby was repeated again

Yanga SC winger Tuisila Kisinda has bragged Simba SC cannot beat them even if they play a repeat match in the Kariakoo derby.

On Saturday, the Jangwani-giants took the bragging rights after beating their Msimbazi rivals 1-0 in the Mainland Premier League contest which was attended by over 30, 000 fans, including Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

A first-half goal from Zawadi Mauya ensured Yanga had delayed Simba’s celebrations for winning a fourth straight title and they will now have to wait and win their next league assignment against KMC FC to be declared champions.

Editors’ Picks ‘The English are always bitter’ – Immobile diving row shouldn’t detract from Italy’s status as the best team at Euro 2020

First undroppable, now unstoppable: Kane can lead England to Euro 2020 glory

‘It’s coming home’ – England fans dreaming of Euro 2020 glory after 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine

Brazil beware! Messi-inspired Argentina are now real Copa America contenders

Yanga forward Kisinda has now claimed their rivals would not even accept to repeat the match because the result would not be any different.

“Have they [Simba] really woken up after yesterday’s [Saturday’s] defeat,” Kisinda, who played a key role to set up Mauya for the goal, posed a question on his Facebook page?

“The quality of the team is when you score in the opening minutes and then you fight to keep your rivals at bay by playing creatively and denying them space to play, and make them look like slaves for the entire 90 minutes.

“Even if you say the game should be repeated, they [Simba] will not accept because they went through a lot of suffering in terms of tactics and even if they accept, they will still not beat us.

“I think Yanga fans have already found the answer to that question of ‘Who ran away in 8/5/2021?

“What you don’t know is that when Yanga wins the city is calm and now we want to follow our top display by beating them again in Kigoma when we meet in the final of the domestic cup and take away the trophy from them.

“Please wherever you are just tell those around you that Yanga is the medicine for Simba, we will beat them whenever we want.”

After the game, Simba media officer Haji Manara, who had bragged that they will beat Yanga by at least three goals, swallowed his own words by conceding defeat.

“We have lost to a team that was tactically better than us, they were better than us in all departments and they were lucky in the first half, Simba was not the Simba we know, but that is football,” Manara said.

This was the first league defeat for Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa since he took over the club from Sven Vandenbroeck.