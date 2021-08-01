Kisara from Tales Of Arise Revealed On YouTube – TheGamer

Bandai Namco just introduced us to a new character, a mighty shield wielding warrior, from the seventeenth title of the Tales series.

For several months, Bandai Namco has been introducing us to new characters from the newest title, Tales of Arise via trailers posted on YouTube. The latest reveal being Kisara – the captain of the Elde Menancia Guard. Kisara is described as “a strong Dahnan woman who has mastered shield attacks and defense techniques like no one else. She’s…highly regarded by everyone, even Renan soldiers.”

Having run for nearly 30 years, the Tales series is considered one of the most important JRPG franchises in Japan and Arise will be its seventeenth title. Tales also has a slew of spin-off games, as well as a manga and anime series. The fantasy action series has shipped over 23 million units across the globe.

Development for Arise began in 2018 before the announcement of the definitive edition of Tales of Vesperia. It was officially revealed during E3 in 2019, although it was leaked online a few days prior.

Arise is set to take place in Dahna – a medieval world – and Rena – a magical, technologically advanced land. For over three centuries, Rena has ruled over Dahna, stripping the people of resources, as well as their freedom. The protagonists of the game include a young man named Alphen and a young woman named Shionne. The former being from Dahna and the latter being from Rena.

Tales of Arise is set to be released September 10, 2021 on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is currently available for pre-order. The standard and digital editions cost $59.99, while the digital deluxe edition costs $84.99 and the digital ultimate edition costs $109.99. For $189.99, you can get the collector’s edition, which includes the standard edition of the game, an exclusive 18-cm Alphen and Shionne figurine, a hardcover art book and the soundtrack on a physical CD.

