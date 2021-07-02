Kirti Kulhari says she is not made for marriage: ‘I don’t think I will get into it again’ – The Indian Express









Kirti Kulhari said she might not get married again (Photo: Kirti/Instagram)

Kirti Kulhari says she is not sure if she will get married again. The actor, who announced her separation from Saahil Sehgal this year, explained that even if she doesn’t want to get married, she isn’t averse to the idea of falling in love.

In an interview to SpotBoye, asked if she plans to get married in the future, she said, “I don’t think so, but I am also somebody who believes in never say never. If you ask me if I will be in a relationship ever again, of course I would be. That part is very clear, as I have the clarity that I don’t need to be married to be with someone. So, mostly I don’t think I will ever get into it again. I have understood that I am not someone who is probably made for marriage.”

In 2016, Kirti got married to Sehgal. However, this April, she put out an announcement of their separation on Instagram. “A simple note to let everyone know that Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that’s probably harder than the decision of being with somebody, because coming together is celebrated by everyone you care about. To all those who really care, I am in a good place and hope everyone who matters in my life is too. Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward… Always 🙏 Kirti Kulhari.”

In an interview to radio host Siddharth Kanan, Kirti Kulhari said that she felt “marriage was overrated”. “I started feeling it through the marriage… I am not saying love is overrated or companionship is overrated. I am saying marriage, as a concept, is overrated. I can be in love with someone, I can have a beautiful relationship with someone and I can still choose to not be married to that person,” she had said.

Kirti Kulhari was last seen in the film Shaadisthan, where she played an independent woman who didn’t believe in society’s archaic traditions of marriage and domesticity.