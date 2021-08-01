Kinzinger supports Jan. 6 commission subpoenas for McCarthy, Jordan – Fox News

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday said he supported issuing subpoenas for members of Congress who might have had conversations with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 before rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol – even if that includes fellow Republicans Kevin McCarthy or Jim Jordan.

“I would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that. If that’s the leader, that’s the leader,” Kinzinger, R-Ill., said in an appearance on ABC “This Week.” “It is essential for history, for the American people, for truth that we get to the bottom of this. I think anybody with parts of that information, with inside knowledge, can probably expect to be talking to the committee.”

“I want to know what the president was doing every moment of that day,” Kinzinger said, describing how the House select committee wants insight on what actions Trump took after he delivered a speech to a crowd of supporters at The Ellipse, south of the White House on Jan. 6.

COPS BLAME TRUMP, REPUBLICANS FOR ALLEGEDLY INSPIRING AND THEN DOWNPLAYING JAN. 6 CAPITOL ATTACK

“I want to know, if the National Guard took five or six hours to get to Capitol Hill, did the president make any calls?” Kinzinger told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “I think if the president of the United States had picked up the phone and made a call, the [National] Guard would have been there immediately. This is stuff we can’t sweep under the rug and say, ‘That was a whole seven months ago.’”

On whether Trump himself would be brought in to testify, Kinzinger said that may not be necessary, as “there were tons of people around him” involved in the actions that led up to the Jan. 6 riot.

“If he has unique information, that’s one thing, but I think there’s a lot of people around him that knew some things,” he said. “I intend on the committee to get a full accounting of the truth. It may cost you a lot in legal fees to try to resist, but we’re going to get to that answer.”

Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are the only two GOP members tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to participate on a House select committee tasked with investigating the events that happened in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listens during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

During its first hearing last week, the committee heard testimony from four police officers who defended the Capitol building that day who criticized Trump and Republicans who remain loyal to him for allegedly inspiring and then downplaying the attack.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus on Thursday then called for McCarthy to boot Kinzinger and Cheney from the House Republican Conference, as part of yet another chapter in the intra-party battle between the two anti-Trump Republicans and Trump’s loyalists.

During an appearance on “Life, Liberty & Levin” airing Sunday, Jordan, meanwhile, argued that the select committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson and Pelosi cannot draw any positive attention to Democrats’ far-left agenda, which is largely unpopular in the heartland, pointing as well to intensifying inflation and other problems.

Because of that, Jordan said the only “playbook” they have is to return to attacking Trump, which has proved to energize their base – and that the January 6 committee is the latest iteration following the Mueller probe, two impeachments and Rep. Adam Schiff’s, D-Calif., contentious Intelligence Committee hearings.

Thompson has said that staffers will meet with Justice Department officials next week, and the committee is seeking a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland. The committee plans to meet over August recess to discuss next-steps, including potential subpoenas.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.