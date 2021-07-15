king’s-college-london-honours-former-student-dj-cuppy-with-award

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, was recently honoured by her former school in London

King’s College London bestowed an award on the Nigerian celebrity disk jockey and she took to social media to share the good news

Cuppy was also given the opportunity to perform and she reminisced on her time as a student of the institution

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, was recently honoured by King’s College London.

The billionaire’s daughter was honoured by the institution where she used to be a student and she took to her social media page to share the great news with fans.

Not stopping there, Cuppy revealed that she was also given an opportunity to perform and proceeded to share a video of herself thrilling listeners with her DJ mix.

King’s College London honours DJ Cuppy with an award.

Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

In the caption of the post, Cuppy reminisced on her time as a student and said she will never forget those times.

In her words:

“DJ Set for King’s College London!

“Just got honoured by @KCLAlumni with an award! Even better, I got to perform…Will never forget my days as a student! #DistinguishedKings.”

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to the good news

A number of Cuppy’s fans took to her comment section to celebrate the good news with her. Some of them also revealed that they enjoyed her DJ-ing. Read what some of them had to say below:

Jaybuoi:

“Big Cuppy”

Officialqueens_kitchen:

“Cuppy love ….Go girl .”

Felicityfashionhub:

“Keep killing it mama.”

Hollamoren_hadassah:

“I like this babe Sha, she is cool and strong.”

Nice one.

Temi Otedola and mother play dress up for TikTok

In other related news about the Otedola family, . earlier reported that one of the billionaire’s other daughters, Temi, recently dragged her mother, Nana, to play dress up for TikTok.

Temi rocked a simple white shirt and blue mum jeans paired with white mules.

Her 55-year-old mother on the other hand appeared to steal the show with her statement sequin boot cut trousers and high-crocs.

Nana paired this with a black top and also left her grey-speckled hair in an afro. Her look seemed to give disco days vibe.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Source: .