Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package 50 percent off for PlayStation 4 – VG247

By Jessica Reyes



6 July 2021 17:17 GMT

Kingdom Hearts stands as one of Square Enix’s most beloved JRPG series of the 2000s, even with its notoriously convoluted timeline and outrageous feats of friendship. Onlookers can now claim the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package from GameStop for 50% off its retail standard price. Join Sora with his comrades Goofy and Donald in world-hopping adventures through Disney IPs for only $19.99.

The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package includes most of the games in the series, including the latest release. Fans can now buy these ten pieces of media in a neatly tied bundle:

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (film, not a game)

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage–

That’s nine games and one film for less than half the price of a fresh AAA console release.

Watch on YouTube

So where should newcomers start? Kingdom Hearts Final Mix is the remastered version of the first Kingdom Hearts game, so it’s a reasonable and minimally confusing place to begin. After that comes Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories, and then Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix. Chain of Memories acts as the 1.5 between Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts 2. Some of these games, especially the spinoffs, can be played out of order because they serve as background, prequels, and side stories to Sora’s journey rather than the core of it. Then, Kingdom Hearts 3 should come last.

Various Kingdom Hearts packages are also available on the Epic Games Store for PC. However, the series began on PlayStation consoles.

If you’re not quite a PlayStation fan, check for alternate deals from our friends at Jelly Deals. Both the Jelly Deals website and Twitter promote gaming and tech deals for savvy shoppers.