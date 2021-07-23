“Kingdom: Ashin Of The North”: The Biggest Revelations From The Netflix Episode – Tatler Hong Kong

Netflix’s Kingdom season two left audiences with a major cliff-hanger when ex-Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) and Seo Bi (Bae Doona) journeyed north in pursuit of the origins of the resurrection plant after facing off the zombie horde. Shortly after arriving at a seemingly empty village, they come face-to-face with Ashin (Jun Ji-hyun), who’s seen standing among undead who have been locked up.

The abrupt appearance of this new, mysterious character left many questions unanswered and had viewers guessing and thirsting for more. Who is she? Is she also a zombie hunter and researcher like Lee Chang and Seo Bi? Will they band together to save the world? Could she, like the undead, be out for blood? If she’s leading the apocalypse, the question is, why? All of that is explored in the 92-minute Kingdom special, Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

Here, we break down the biggest revelations from the special episode. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

