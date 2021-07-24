Home ENTERTAINMENT King Joel team up with Buju in new song ‘ Zombie’ – bioreports
King Joel team up with Buju in new song ' Zombie'

Nigerian-American rapper, King Joel comes back with a banging song titled Zombie which sees the artist of the moment BUJU drop his melodious voice to serenade the listeners.

Zombie is a song that narrates love and passion for a woman and how lovers can do anything just to make each other happy. Making him/her a zombie to act accordingly to what either the male or female gender wants or needs.

Zombie is King Joel’s third feature in his forthcoming EP that will see artists like Peruzzi, Runtown, Buju, Bella Shmurda and DAVIDO respectively.

Enjoy this music as a workout song or a mild and calm moment, not to forget the clubs.

