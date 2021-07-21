king-faisal-chief-grunsah-confesses-to-approaching-asante-kotoko-‘for-help’-in-relegation-fight

The ‘Insha Allah’ Boys president has made a shocking revelation which raises match-fixing suspicions

Amid a topical potential match-fixing scandal in the Ghana Premier League, King Faisal president Karim Grunsah has revealed his club sought help from Asante Kotoko ahead of their meeting in the top light.

He, however, fell short of mentioning the help in question, but his comments about how Faisal were caught up in a relegation battle until the final matchday of the season has left many thinking about a possible match-fixing attempt.

This in the wake of alleged fixed games in Inter Allies’ encounter against Ashanti Gold and Legon Cities’ tie against Eleven Wonders.

“We [Faisal officials] went to see a [local] chief for him to talk to Kotoko, so that they do something to help us when we were about playing them [Kotoko] in Obuasi,” Grunsah told Fox FM.

“We wanted them to help us but they refused.

“I had even talked to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Kotoko CEO and he said he cannot do anything about it for me.

“The chief too did not do anything about it for us.”

After the last round of GPL matches on Sunday, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah has confessed he deliberately scored two own goals in their meeting with Ashanti Gold to “spoil” the standing 5-0 score, which he believed was playing into the hands of a betting syndicate.

The match, which ultimately ended 7-0 in Obuasi, is currently under investigation by the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana Police.

“Inter Allies have issued a statement to investigating anybody involved in this incident,” Ashanti Gold sporting director Nana Kwasi Darlyn told Happy FM.

“We scored them five great goals. If anybody has any investigation to do they should ask Inter Allies. If any AshGold member is involved they should also point him.

“For now they should ask Hashmin Musah because he said it was a fixed match and he will be the best to help out with the investigations.

“I don’t condone and support match-fixing and betting that is why the club has issued a statement in that regard.”

Musah has been scheduled to make a defence before the GFA on Wednesday.