King Charles’s secret party revealed

King Charles hosts party at Windsor Castle for special celebration – and Kate Middleton and Prince William were there

King Charles hosted a party at Windsor Castle this week for a very special celebration.

The monarch was joined by close members of his family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Sophie Wessex, for a royal reception at the historic venue.

It was held to recognise the hard work that went into the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which took place in June – just three months before she passed away.

Also present at the evening reception were the Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra, the Hon Lady Ogilvy.

Princess Kate and Countess Sophie attended the reception

It comes after the King made big changes to the royal family. He made the decision to add his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as counsellors of state – able to stand in for the monarch for official duties.

The current counsellors are Camilla, the Queen Consort; Prince William, the Prince of Wales; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Prince Andrew, Duke of York and his daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are no longer working royals

However, since Andrew and Harry are no longer working royals, Charles has decided to widen the pool of eligible royals.

Counsellors are needed to deputise when the monarch is abroad or unwell.

The King’s formal request for the change – specifying Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, as extra substitutes – was read to the House of Lords on Monday.

Charles has added siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, as counsellors of state

This will mean changes to the Regency Act, which at present stipulates that counsellors are the spouse of the monarch plus the next four royals in succession to the throne, who are over the age of 21.

In a statement, Charles confirmed: “To ensure continued efficiency of public business when I’m unavailable, such as while I’m undertaking official duties overseas, I confirm that I would be most content should Parliament see fit for the number of people who can be called upon to act as Counsellors of State under the terms of the Regency acts 1937 to 1963 to be increased to include my sister and brother, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex and Forfar. Both of whom have previously undertaken this role.”

