King Charles waves to fans as he attends church at Sandringham

December 04, 2022 – 17:37 GMT

Diane Shipley

King Charles was photographed attending church at Sandringham in Norfolk, the first time he’d been seen in public since the release of Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s Netflix documentary trailer

King Charles has been photographed attending church in Sandringham on Sunday, having arrived at his Norfolk estate earlier in the week.

It was the first time the king has been seen in public following both the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary trailer and Prince William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey stepping down from her role in the Queen Consort’s household following allegations she made offensive comments during a reception held by Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

Accompanied by a friend, His Majesty beamed as he warmly greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams before the 11am service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The monarch appeared in good spirits, and could be seen waving to a royal watcher who shouted: “God Save the King!”

King Charles greeted Reverend Canon Paul Williams Photo: Geoff Robinson

The King looked smart as ever in a dark blue suit with a purple tie which she wore with a long brown overcoat and matching shoes, with his usual umbrella slung over one arm.

While Camilla did not accompany her husband to church, the royal couple are believed to have travelled to Norfolk on Thursday. In line with the tradition beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch and his family are expected to spend Christmas at the estate again this year.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed a change to one aspect of royal life earlier this week, and they found it a welcome one.

The monarch waved to a well-wisher Photo: Geoff Robinson

Social media fans commented on the new weekly round-up posts shared by the official Instagram page of the royal family, updating those who follow with dazzling photos from their week of engagements. Each weekly update is watermarked with the date on the featured image.

This week showed a string of photos including King Charles meeting the First Lady of Ukraine and the Prince and Princess of Wales meeting a young boy during their three-day tour of the US.

“It’s so refreshing to see these weekly updates on the royals, they are carrying on wonderfully,” one fan commented.

