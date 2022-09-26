King Charles III unveils new monogram following royal mourning period

September 26, 2022 – 22:00 BST

King Charles III has unveiled his new monogram following royal mourning which came to an end on Monday

Following the end of royal mourning, King Charles III unveiled his new monogram on Monday.

The royal cypher features the King’s initial ‘C’ intertwined with the letter ‘R’ for Rex – Latin for King. The letter ‘R’ moreover features the roman numerals ‘III’ to denote King Charles III’s full title.

In keeping with tradition, Charles’ cypher moreover includes a crown above the letters. The monogram is Charles’ personal property and was selected by the monarch from a series of designs created by the College of Arms. A Scottish version features the Scottish Crown, and was approved by Lord Lyon King of Arms.

The King’s monogram will appear on government buildings, state documents and on some post boxes in the coming months and years.

The King’s new cypher

It will be used by government departments and by the Royal Household for franking mail and the decision to replace cyphers will be at the discretion of individual organisations.

As for passports, British passports currently reference the late Queen in the following way: “Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”

This will be changed and updated with the King’s name only when passports need to be renewed as they approach their expiry date.

Existing post boxes will remain unchanged

The unveiling of the monarch’s cypher comes after Charles and Camilla travelled to Scotland to escape the spotlight following the late monarch’s incredibly emotional funeral. And on Sunday, the royal couple were spotted arriving at a church in Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral.

The monarch and his wife were driven to the church, with both opting to sit in the vehicle’s back seats. The King wore a smart black suit, while his wife wore a chic all-black ensemble.

Charles and Camilla travelled to Scotland after the Queen’s funeral

In a bid to keep warm, the Queen Consort covered her legs in a plaid blanket in shades of grey and black with subtle red detailing.

Queen Elizabeth II traditionally attended church at Crathie Kirk when she was in Scotland, and her family often joined her. Her eldest son and heir appears keen to keep the tradition going.

