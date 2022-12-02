King Charles III makes incredibly kind gesture helping hundreds

December 02, 2022 – 06:18 GMT

King Charles III made an incredibly generous gesture to support hundreds of food banks and community groups across the UK – details

In a touching gesture, King Charles III made “a substantial personal donation” to support hundreds of food banks across the UK.

The £1million starting fund – which includes Charles’ donation – will be used to purchase fridges and freezers enabling food banks and community banks to store more food.

The white goods will be distributed to local charities, food banks and social pantries identified by the Felix Project in London and across the UK by The Trussell Trust, FareShare and British Asian Trust.

An initial 800 fridges and freezers will be delivered between now and spring.

King Charles made a personal donation

As the cost-of-living crisis takes its hold, food banks and charities are experiencing unprecedented demand across the UK.

The new fridges and freezers will enable these groups to store more food, which can be drawn on later down the line when donations start to dip.

Felix Project chief executive Charlotte Hill said: “At Christmas we see a huge increase in surplus donations, yet unfortunately in previous years we have had to turn down tens of thousands of kilos of food.

“We knew freezing the food would be a good solution.

Tennis star Emma was awarded an MBE

“Now thanks to this incredible donation from his majesty the King, and a range of funders, we will not only be able to freeze and store vast quantities of food, we will be protected when food supplies are low due to seasonal dips, and we can create a long-lasting infrastructure for our community partners that will help people for many years to come.”

King Charles’ kind gesture comes after the monarch made tennis star Emma Raducanu a member of the Order of the British Empire at Windsor Castle.

The event which took place on November 29 in Windsor celebrated her contribution to the sport, after winning the US Open. She became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam in 44 years.

