King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla meet Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

The King and Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC in North Wales on Friday

King Charles and the Queen Consort brushed shoulders with Hollywood royalty, meeting Ryan Reynolds as they visited Wrexham, North Wales, on Friday.

The couple were introduced to the Deadpool star alongside his Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman, Rob McElhenney on the pitch.

Ryan and Rob’s Welcome to Wrexham docuseries has been a smash-hit with fans, with a second season due to air on Disney+ in 2023.

The 18-episode documentary chronicles their trials and tribulations as they purchase one of the oldest professional football’s oldest clubs.

Ryan and Rob, who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, joked they had had etiquette lessons ahead of the visit.

Charles and Camilla posed for a group photo with Ryan and Rob

Speaking to media ahead of their meeting, Reynolds said: “I would say that we’re impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham.

“Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That’s for sure. Very excited.”

During their visit, Charles and Camilla met the First, Women’s and Youth teams before posing for a group photo in the centre circle.

The King was heard wishing players luck for their upcoming game on Saturday, while Camilla told another player: “It’s an extraordinary story.”

Camilla shares a laugh with Rob and Ryan

The royal couple’s outing comes just one day after the first three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries aired on Netflix.

The King sidestepped questions about the programme as he carried out engagements in London’s King’s Cross on Thursday.

Actors Ryan and Rob were also asked about the controversial Netflix show. McElhenney said: “I’ve never heard of it.”

Meanwhile, Canadian-American actor Ryan shares three children with wife, Blake Lively, with the couple due to welcome their fourth baby in the coming months.

