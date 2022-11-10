King Charles and Queen Camilla break royal protocol for sweetest reason

Last modified on

Nov 10, 2022 08:34 GMT

Gemma Strong

King Charles and wife Queen Consort Camilla break royal protocol for the sweetest reason after shock attack from protestor throwing eggs in York

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla might have seen their visit to York tainted by the actions of a lone protestor.

But it didn’t seem to faze the royal couple, who continued to meet with fans on a walkabout, posing for photos and shaking hands with the crowds.

And at one point, they broke royal protocol to spend time with a sweet little boy desperate to meet them.

Jason Tweedie-Long, who is just five, is seriously visually impaired – but was anxious to see the King and Queen Consort. Knowing he wouldn’t be able to from the crowd, he wrote to York Council who spoke to Buckingham Palace – and they made his wish come true.

Photos show little Jason beaming in a multi-coloured raincoat and even holding hands with the King and his wife!

We were very happy to have helped young resident Jason, who is visually impaired, to meet the King and Queen Consort during todays royal visit. Jason said it he felt ‘calm, happy and excited’ and got to hold their hands. 👑 pic.twitter.com/OgQzCVKs7i

— City of York Council (@CityofYork) November 9, 2022 Little Jason even held hands with the King and Queen Consort

Charles can be seen smiling as he looks down at Jason while Camilla is beaming for the camera.

A snapshot of the encounter was shared by the City of York Council’s Twitter page, and followers were quick to react to the sweet gesture.

“Omg such cute, beautiful pictures! I’m so happy for little Jason! He and his family will treasure this moment forever,” wrote one, while a second said: “Such a lovely and heartwarming story.”

The King was seen smiling sweetly at the five-year-old

“What a fantastic thing to do for this little lad,” shared a third. “Something he will always remember.”

Later on in the day, the King unveiled a statue to his “beloved” mother in York, the first to be installed since her death.

Charles later unveiled a statue of his beloved late mother

The 6ft 7in (2m) sculpture was designed to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and was completed in August, the month before she died. Speaking in front of crowds at York Minster, King Charles said her effigy would “watch over” the city.

He then travelled to Doncaster to confer formal city status as he concluded his two-day trip to Yorkshire.

During the ceremony in York, the King said: “The late Queen was always vigilant for the welfare of her people during her life. Now her image will watch over what will become Queen Elizabeth Square for centuries to come.”

