kindhearted-chef-makes-food-and-serve-many-poor-villagers,-adorable-video-stirs-massive-reactions

A Turkish chef, Czn Burak, has has got people talking on social media after cooking and feeding the poor in a village

The kindhearted man could be seen in an adorable video doing the humanitarian work with so much joy and fulfillment

Czn has been commended for his heart of gold as many social media noted that this is what humanity is all about

A Turkish chef identified as Czn Burak has warmed people’s hearts on social media after a video of him feeding the poor emerged online.

In a video that was shared on LinkedIn by Richard DiPilla, the man could be seen cooking food and serving the poor and the street children of a village.

Czn Burak has further proven that there are angels in human form.

Photo credit: Richard DiPilla

Sharing the video on his page, Richard said:

“Czn Burak is an amazing #Turkish chef and more importantly a true #humanitarian. Here he makes mountains of food to feed the poor and the street children of this village. ( you can find more on Czn Burak on #youtube)

“It’s people like chef Burak who set a great example of what Global Goodwill Ambassadors (GGA) Foundation stands for.”

Apart from feeding the poor, Czn also bought teddy bears for little kids to put smiles on their faces.

Many are touched by Czn’s heart of gold

Lisa Quinto said:

“Love. Unadulterated, pure love in Czn Burak & it spreads outward! Blessings. Blessings for & on him!”

Mary Herro LPC commented:

“What a beautiful man.”

Kamrul Hasan Tarafder said:

“To serve the sufferer is to serve the Almighty.”

John W. Jones commented:

“Count your blessings, give thanks, you don’t know how good we have it! Go Caring, Go Kindness and the GGA!”

