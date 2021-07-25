Kimia Alizadeh: Iranian defector from Olympic Refugee Team stuns two-time Olympic taekwondo champion – CNN

(CNN) An Iranian taekwondo athlete competing for the Refugee Olympic Team made her mark at Tokyo 2020 after she defeated two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones.

Kimia Alizadeh beat Team Great Britain’s Jones 16-12 on Sunday in the women’s -57kg taekwondo round of 16.

She then overcame China’s Lijun Zhou in the quarterfinals before losing to Turkey’s Hatice Kubra Ilgun in the bronze medal match.

Had Alizadeh won that match she’d have secured the Refugee Olympic Team’s first ever medal since its creation in 2016.

Earlier on Sunday, Alizadeh beat an athlete representing Iran — Nahid Kiyani Chandeh — in a qualifying round.