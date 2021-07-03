Home Uncategorized Kim Kardashian Went Braless Underneath Her Single-Buttoned Cardigan – Yahoo Lifestyle
Kim Kardashian Went Braless Underneath Her Single-Buttoned Cardigan – Yahoo Lifestyle

Another day, another controversial outfit worn by Kim Kardashian.

After visiting the Vatican in a lace dress with pelvic cut-outs, and the next day, pairing a silk minidress with a trucker hat, the reality star continued to document her Roman vacation looks on Instagram — and this time, she took on the sexy cardigan trend.

Posting a trio of photos to her grid, Kardashian went braless underneath a black ribbed cardigan that was secured by just a single button in the middle. She paired the sweater with a leather miniskirt, which featured a sequin dragon embroidered on the front, and sky-high stilettos. As a nod to the city’s Catholic religion, Kim accessorized with a set of neon green cross earrings.

“Inches on the Roman Runway,” Kim captioned the slideshow, referencing her pin-straight brunette strands that were equal in length to her super short skirt.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Swears She Didn’t Break the Vatican Dress Code

This week, Kim jetted off to Rome, where she not only visited the Vatican, but also another popular tourist destination: the Colosseum. There, she posed for photos wearing white keyhole cut-out top, silk shorts, high-heeled flip flops, and a colorful cross necklace.

