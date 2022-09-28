Kim Kardashian swaps her trademark long hair for a mid-length ‘Marilyn Monroe’ cut

Kim Kardashian seems to be on a mission to transform herself into a modern day Marilyn Monroe, and now her latest hair makeover takes her one step closer to achieving this goal. The star has ditched her extra-long lengths for a big blowout, giving her a very Marilyn-like look.

As usual, the man behind this bombshell style is Kim’s go-to hairstylist, Chris Appleton. One thing we can always count on Chris for is BTS content of the hair looks he creates on Kim – and he’s delivered that again with this bombshell style.

“Dolce vita,” he captions a short Instagram Reel showing the full details of Kim’s shorter hair. Naturally, fans are loving her change of style.

Kim looks like a vintage bombshell with her shorter hair

(Image: Instagram / Chris Appleton)

“I’m obsessed with these short looks, Chris!!” praises one, while a second adds: “That hair is bombshell perfection.”

A third writes: “Short hair Kim” with a heart-eye emoji.

Kim is known to wear wigs and hair extensions so we can’t say for sure if she’s cut her hair or had her extensions taken out/shortened, but either way, the look is a big change from the “Game of Thrones” extra-long blonde hair she’s been wearing for the past few months.

Kim is also busy sharing her shorter new look on her own Instagram page. Just a few days ago she gave fans a look at a new campaign she’s working on with high-end fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana named #CiaoKim. For the black and white clip Kim wears her blonde hair in short and bouncy Marilyn waves. Her hair colour features no dark roots so we’d imagine Chris styled up a wig for this particular look.

Kim channels Marilyn for a new Dolce & Gabbana campaign

(Image: Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kim’s Marilyn transformation comes after she wore the late Hollywood starlet’s very own dress for the Met Gala back in May of this year. It was the first time we saw Kim with peroxide hair, too – well, since she last dyed it blonde back in 2016. The Met Gala look went viral and prompted a huge search in demand for bleach blonde hair at hair salons, and the bright blonde trend has continued through to autumn..

Since Kim’s later hair looks all feature an inch-long dark root, we’re speculating that the star is attempting to grow out her blonde hair now that she’s worn the look for a good half of the year. Perhaps the “Kim effect” will mean that when she goes back to dark, we’ll all be desperate to get a glossy raven hue for ourselves as well!

-:

Best beauty advent calendars for 2022 – including MAC, House of Fraser and ASOS

Would you wear the new ‘looped bun’ trend loved by Kim Kardashian and Maura Higgins?

Scented candles from £3.50 to give as gifts or to make your home smell amazing

Get £200 of Billie Shepherd’s beauty favourites for just £45 with her new OK! Beauty Box

6 reasons why your skin looks better in summer – and how to keep up the glow all year long

–