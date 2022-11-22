Kim Kardashian sparks craze for press-on nails with glam instant manicures

It’s usually Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian seen wearing XL dagger-like nails, whereas Kim Kardashian typically prefers a short, neat and neutral manicure. She even confessed once to Allure that “I can’t do long nails”. But it seems that times have changed.

While attending the Baby2Baby Gala, Kim showed off her incredible figure in a teeny Balenciaga dress and wore a collection of sparkly pink Tiffany & Co. rings, which you’d think would steal the limelight. But it was actually Kim’s nails we were obsessing over: a super-long, razor-sharp manicure with pale tips. The perfect finish to her saccharine pink Barbiecore ensemble.

She later revealed that her daring mani was actually created using press-on nails! And it’s not the first time she’s faked it. Kim has also shared a post of herself wearing falsies in a similar sharp stiletto shape but in a shocking shade of bright lime green.

And we think that she’s definitely on to something. Amid rising costs, press-on nails could be the beauty hack that cuts down our trips to the nail salon over the festive season.

Kim’s nails might look like acrylic extensions, but they’re actually stick-ons

(Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

It hasn’t taken long for the Kim-K effect to be seen on Google. Revolution Beauty reports that since her posts, searches for ‘‘press on nails” have shot up by 264%, while “stiletto nails” have seen an even bigger spike of +372%.

But before you nip down to your local Superdrug to stock up on falsies, take a few expert pointers from Revolution Beauty.

1) Match up all of your nail sizes before you apply any of them. Doing this prep work, will prevent you trying to find your size with wet glue on your hands, or realising half way through that you have mixed up the nails. For an even better size match, file the sides of the press on nail to fit into your nail beds.

2) Apply your glue according to how long you want your press-on nails to last. If you’re looking to switch up your nail look just for the weekend, only use a couple of drops of glue. If you want your press-ons to last for a week or more, cover your entire nail in glue.

3) File after application. While it may be tempting to file the press-on as soon as it hits your natural nail, wait until after you’ve applied the entire set to shape so you can make sure they are all even. Everyone’s nail beds are different so filing and contouring is key for making them look fitting to your natural nails.

Six of the best stick-on nails Ready to get stuck into the stick-on trend? Here are our picks of the best stick-on nails

Want to try falsies out for yourself? Shop these stick-on nails

(Image: Revolution Beauty/Lottie London/Nails Inc)

Revolution Love Island x Makeup Revolution False Nails Get To Know Me, £6 here

A colourful addition to lift your mood on gloomy winter days.

Lottie x Chaun Legend Stay Press’d in French Twist £7.95 here

A cool collab with celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend consisting of four press-on nail designs all in his signature long, coffin shape.

Nails Inc. Shellfie Ready Artificial Nails, £9 here

Who doesn’t love a bit of animal print? Made for the style-rich, time poor.

We can see Kim Kardashian loving these realistic-looking false nails

(Image: Claire’s, Elegant Touch, Primark PS…)

Claire’s Black French Tip Squareletto Vegan Faux Nail Set (24 Pack) £10 here

Vamp it up with these incredible nails – we bet Kourtney will be wearing something similar in no time.

Elegant Touch Cinnamon Spice False Nails £6.50 here

Get festive fingertips in a flash with this press-on Christmas mani.

PS… Pointed French Glossy False Nails, £2.50 here (store availability)

Steal Kim’s French mani complete with sharp talons with leftover change.

-:

Click here for today’s top showbiz news

Rochelle Humes swaps her lengthy hair for a tousled shoulder-skimming bob

Shop the limited-edition OK! Christmas Beauty Box for £50 – worth an incredible £280

Aldi’s £6.99 dupe of £260 Creed perfume offers shoppers a big 97% saving

Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–