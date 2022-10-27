Kim Kardashian shows off lavish Halloween decorations including skull tree and zombie hands

When it comes to celebrating Halloween, celebrities know how to mark the spookiest day of the year in style. Whether it’s their elaborate Halloween costumes or their stunning haunted home displays, A-listers pull out all of the stops when the ghosts and ghouls come out to play.

And given that the Kardashian family are known for their lavish themed parties and stunning home interiors, it’s no surprise that they go all out when it comes to everything Halloween related.

Taking to Instagram to showcase this year’s Halloween decorative display, Kim Kardashian gave her 332 million followers a glimpse at her skeleton themed decor.

Kim Kardashian has given fans a tour of her sprawling mansion’s lavish Halloween display

(Image: 2022 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

The Halloween makeover features a skeleton theme, says Kim

(Image: Instagram / kimkardashian)

The 42 year old, who shares her sprawling Hidden Hills home with her four young children, explained that she’d transformed her whole home into the spookiest retreat, ideal for her little ones to do some trick or treating.

Beginning in the driveway, the Skims founder showed off her custom made skeleton trees which featured hundreds of fake bones which had been constructed into an imposing statue.

“Alright, I wanted to show you guys my Halloween decorations. I wanted to do a skeleton theme and I had these bones and skeleton trees made,” she said.

The driveway features to trees made up of fake skeletons and bones

(Image: Instagram / kimkardashian)

Elsewhere, the reality TV personality took fans on a tour of other aspects of the installation, including an eerie gathering made up of hooded figures.

“I wanted to show you guys these creepy people that are all having a bonfire out here,” she continued.

However, Kim explained that her “favourite” part of the entire Halloween makeover were the fake hands that could be seen punching their way out of the Kardashian star’s driveway – all of which had a personal connection to the mum of four.

A series of spooky hooded figures can be seen having a bonfire

(Image: Instagram / kimkardashian)

Meanwhile hand casts of Kim’s loved ones can be seen poking out of the ground

(Image: Instagram / kimkardashian)

“I had a moulding party and they were all moulded. These are my kids’ hands, these are my niece and nephews’ hands. You can see some of our friends’ hands.

“I did everyone that we know and that wanted to come over for a mould. You can see mine from when I had my nails on. You can see my chef’s who had a knife put in there,” she said.

“I definitely wanted a more tonal palette this year, so around my front door I made this skull thing.”

But if that wasn’t enough, the Halloween transformation continued inside, with Kim giving fans a brief look inside her stunning LA home.

Kim’s doorway features an arch made out of fake skulls

(Image: Instagram / kimkardashian)

Inside the home features lots of mummified figures and cobwebs

(Image: Instagram / kimkardashian)

As she entered her mansion’s hallway, the TV personality’s home could be seen covered in fake cobwebs, with plastic mummified figures positioned at intervals along a corridor.

After posting the video to Instagram, fans were quick to comment on the extreme makeover, with some even commenting that the home was too spooky to be lived in.

“Your sleeping in that house ??? [emojis] sleep with your eyes OPEN,” wrote one user.

“Imagine When u have to pee in the middle of the night [laughing emoji],” added someone else.

READ NEXT:

Inside Blue Peter’s Yvette Fielding haunted house with mummified cat and seances Zac Efron looks totally unrecognisable with very muscular physique and bowl haircut I’m A Celeb camp first look as show returns to Oz with terrifying pool and Wild West set MIC’s Sam and Inga are back together! Pair ‘follow our hearts’ after Verity kiss Get exclusive celebrity stories and shoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–