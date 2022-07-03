Killings: When God is silent, defend yourselves – Adeboye tells Christians

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has urged Christians to defend themselves against attackers.

Adeboye said this while reacting to the high rate of insecurity in the country and incessant attacks on the church

Lately, churches in Nigeria have suffered deadly attacks with the recent being on a church in Owo, Ondo State, where scores were killed and many injured.

Speaking at the July Holy Ghost congress on Saturday, Adeboye said there is nowhere in the bible that God said a child of God can not defend himself.

The cleric said it is now in the hands of the Children of God to defend themselves amidst rising insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, when God is silent, it simply means it is now the responsibility of his children to act.

“I don’t want to say much because I know some people may want to twist it but I have searched the bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere in the bible where God said a child of God cannot defend himself, If you find the place let me know.

”He said that if they slap you on the right cheek, turn left, He said that one. If they now slap the left, what did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that, it simply means over to you.”

“I am only talking to my children. Only my children come to the Holy Ghost Service,” he added.

Adeboye also prayed that every enemy of the church will be consumed if they don’t repent.