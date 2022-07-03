Home NEWS Killings: When God is silent, defend yourselves – Adeboye tells Christians
NEWSNews Africa

Killings: When God is silent, defend yourselves – Adeboye tells Christians

by News
0 views
killings:-when-god-is-silent,-defend-yourselves-–-adeboye-tells-christians

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A. Adeboye, has urged Christians to defend themselves against attackers.

Adeboye said this while reacting to the high rate of insecurity in the country and incessant attacks on the church

Lately, churches in Nigeria have suffered deadly attacks with the recent being on a church in Owo, Ondo State, where scores were killed and many injured.

Speaking at the July Holy Ghost congress on Saturday, Adeboye said there is nowhere in the bible that God said a child of God can not defend himself.

The cleric said it is now in the hands of the Children of God to defend themselves amidst rising insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him, when God is silent, it simply means it is now the responsibility of his children to act.

“I don’t want to say much because I know some people may want to twist it but I have searched the bible from cover to cover and there is nowhere in the bible where God said a child of God cannot defend himself, If you find the place let me know.

”He said that if they slap you on the right cheek, turn left, He said that one. If they now slap the left, what did he say? When God is silent, do you know the meaning of that, it simply means over to you.”

“I am only talking to my children. Only my children come to the Holy Ghost Service,” he added.

Adeboye also prayed that every enemy of the church will be consumed if they don’t repent.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu warned against picking Shettima or...

Zamfara APC accuses PDP of scuttling security measures...

Insecurity: State of emergency should be declared in...

Nkanu East pays Gov. Ugwuanyi thank-you visit for...

PDP kicks against planned BRT fare hike in...

EPL: Fabrizio Romano reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo wants...

2023: Amaechi tells ‘angry’ APC supporters who to...

2023: Katsina monarch directs village, ward heads to...

Stop looking for attention – Mikel Obi blasts...

ADC demands investigation as African migrants die at...

Leave a Reply