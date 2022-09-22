Kids’ Halloween pyjamas you’ll love as much as they do

Last modified on

Halloween sleepover time! Shop the best kids’ Halloween pyjamas for a spooky night’s sleep. From Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Etsy, Amazon, H&M & more.

Halloween season is almost here, and what better way to get your kids excited than with a pair of themed PJs? While fancy dress is fun for one night, a pair of Halloween pyjamas can be worn in the lead-up and for months afterwards.

Whether they’re for a spooky sleepover, some family time, or you just want to dress your little one in the cutest printed set you can find, we’ve found all of the best Halloween pyjamas for kids available to shop now.

Glow in the dark skeleton pyjamas, £12, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW These soft and stretchy kids’ pyjamas feature a skeleton print that glows in the dark, making them perfect for sleepovers.

Mini Boden Baby Halloween cat stars romper & hat set, from £21.60, John Lewis

SHOP NOW Get your little one Halloween-ready in this adorable star-adorned sleepsuit and matching cat hat. They can wear them long after the holidays.

Glow in the dark moonlight pyjamas, from £26, The White Company

SHOP NOW Made from super soft cotton with a woodland print that glows in the dark, kids will love these pyjamas from The White Company.

Jersey pyjamas, £12.99, H&M

SHOP NOW H&M’s comfy kids PJs have a cool skeleton motif.

Ghost Halloween embroidered sleepsuit, £10.80, Etsy

SHOP NOW Baby PJs don’t get much cuter than this ghost-embroidered white sleepsuit.

Halloween children’s PJs, from £15, Etsy

SHOP NOW Who wouldn’t love their own personalised Halloween pyjamas? Add your own custom message and choose from size newborn to 9-10 years old.

LitBud pyjamas, from £6.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW If they prefer wearing pink, these are the perfect Halloween pyjamas.

