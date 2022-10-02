“Kids Don’t Grow Up, Adulthood Is Ghetto” — Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, a media celebrity, uploaded a video in which she discussed how difficult growing up as an adult has become.Toke Makinwa believes that since adult life is “ghetto life,” children should enjoy their parents’ meals and carefree lifestyle while they are still young.

She went on to say that the situation was not ideal and that a sizable portion of her income was spent on paying expenses.

In her statement:

“Kids don’t grow up, Adulthood is Ghetto”

Watch the video below;

See more reactions below;

queenhara wrote; I can relate my kid sister doesn’t want no one calling her an adult Why is she now alive ? She should practice what she preach

teenah01 wrote; Any machine out there to pause life/growth? Make I know weda we go reason buy am😂😂 Asin the street over rough 😢 .. we just dey rugged ham 😂

aphrodisiac wrote; They have come again ,awon influencer isonu misleading the upcoming generation with plenty Bad influences 😅😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Even childhood na scam😢 message one kee children 😂

rosythrone wrote; How can humans not grow up? They just have to grow up and be able to take responsibilities. Indeed it’s stress but nobody can run from it Our Elders Say, It is good to be a child, but it is bad to remain a child…

ringsbyalyson wrote; But unfortunately nothing can be done about that Tori dem go definitely grow up 😂😂 Make dem no grow up and remain in trenches? E good now✌️ So make them dey die young abi. Make them no grow up 🚶🏻‍♂️

Source:-

–