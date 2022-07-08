kidney-failure:-eedris-abdulkareem’s-record-label-calls-for-prayers

Lakreem Entertainment Inc, Nigerian Hip Hop star, Eedris Abdulkareem’s record label has called on Nigerians to pray for the “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” crooner.

The label’s spokesman, Hon. Myke Pam made the call in a statement on Friday.

Pam said Eedris, who has been diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis, needs the sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans.

”The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member).

“Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face this challenging times.”

He further stated that Eedris is full of life and in high spirit, adding that he will definitely come out and blaze up the musical stage again, in due course.