Home NEWS Kidnapping: Osun govt alerts residents, commercial transporters
NEWSNews Africa

Kidnapping: Osun govt alerts residents, commercial transporters

by News
9 views
kidnapping:-osun-govt-alerts-residents,-commercial-transporters

The Osun State Government has advised residents of the state to be security conscious as they move around the state.

The government also advised the citizens to avoid patronising commercial motorcyclists, mini-buses and buses without registration numbers.

In a statement signed by Funke Egbemode, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation and obtained by bioreports on Wednesday, the state government revealed that it became aware through intelligence reports of infiltration among the ranks of commercial transport operators in the state by some criminal elements who are now attempting to harm unsuspecting citizens using motorcycles and mini-buses.

According to the statement, “The government, through intelligence reports, is aware of the infiltration of the ranks of commercial transport operators in the state by some criminal elements who are now attempting to harm unsuspecting citizens using motorcycles and mini-buses (korope) especially.

“The video of a young lady making the rounds who was fortunate to escape the plot confirms the report.

“We are therefore calling on residents of the state to be more security-conscious as they move around the state, and especially avoid motorcycles, mini-buses or buses without registration numbers.

“Citizens are also advised to report, through the state’s emergency line, all suspicious movements or presence around their communities or places of residence.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Osun governor’s wife’s convoy attacked

Rwandan woman faces jail over “shameful dressing”

NAFDAC issues alert on products from US Mars...

Wike will be Nigeria’s President someday – Jerry...

Randy pastor remanded for allegedly raping three biological...

BBNaija: Chichi, Adekunle fight as Biggie swaps Groovy,...

Super Falcons coach, Waldrum faces sack

BBNaija: Chiomzy is Groovy’s type of girl –...

Zamfara: 2 people drown, 3 survive large waterway...

NBC debt: We’re making efforts to pay –...

Leave a Reply