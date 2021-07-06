Home News Africa Kidnapping: Kaduna Shuts 13 Schools
News Africa

Kidnapping: Kaduna Shuts 13 Schools

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
kidnapping:-kaduna-shuts-13-schools

Kaduna State government has ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools following the incessant attacks on schools in Kaduna State, the latest being the kidnap of students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna.

The schools ordered to close down are schools considered to be located in areas identified as vulnerable to attacks by bandits.

The Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the state Ministry of Education, Umma Ahmed, who issued the directive says the closure was with immediate effect.

A look at the list of schools affected by the order, shows that only private schools in the concern area are affected.

The statement warned against failure to comply.

Ahmed listed the names of the affected schools to include, Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda; Deeper Life Academy, Maraban Rido; Ecwa Secondary school, Ungwar Maje and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

Others are St. Peters Minor Seminary, Katari; Prelude Secondary School, Kujama; Ibiso Secondary school, Tashar Iche; Tulip International (Boys) School and Tulip International (Girls) School.

Also on the list are Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine, Kujama; Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare and Adventist College, Kujama.

“You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please,” it stated.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Gunmen Kidnap Unknown Passengers In Osun

Copa America: Lucas Paqueta sends Brazil into final...

Nigerian troops capture Boko Haram suppliers, recover weapons,...

Bethel School: Shehu Sani names two masterminds of...

IPOB makes clarifications on report linking Nnamdi Kanu’s...

Baba Ijesha: Iyabo Ojo reacts to Yomi Fabiyi’s...

COVID-19: FG releases N500bn, creates 800,000 jobs –...

Bethel abduction: Buhari issues directive to security agencies

Southern Governors are like Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho...

I did not insult Igbo, Hausa tribes –...

Leave a Reply