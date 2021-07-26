Home News Africa Kidnappers release another 28 abducted children in Nigeria – Al Jazeera English
News Africa

Kidnappers release another 28 abducted children in Nigeria – Al Jazeera English

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
kidnappers-release-another-28-abducted-children-in-nigeria-–-al-jazeera-english

Kidnappers release another 28 abducted children in Nigeria  Al Jazeera English

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sunday Igboho: Armed policemen chase Yoruba Nation supporters...

PDP Governors Demand Electronic Transmission Of 2023 Election...

Harassment of journalists must stop, Okei-Odumakin tells security...

Nnamdi Kanu takes matter to African Rights Commission...

Why Police DIGs, AIGs weren’t retired after Buhari...

Lagos LG poll: Accord party vows to challenge...

Bandits kidnap another Kaduna first-class monarch – bioreports

UPDATED: Buhari signs N982.7bn 2021 supplementary budget into...

Court orders DSS to release 5 ‘Buhari Must...

Buhari Jets To UK For Virtual Conference That...

Leave a Reply