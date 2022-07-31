Home NEWS Kidnappers Of Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel Demand $100,000 Ransom
NEWSNews Africa

Kidnappers Of Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel Demand $100,000 Ransom

by News
0 views
kidnappers-of-cynthia-okereke,-clemson-cornel-demand-$100,000-ransom

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has given an update on the kidnapping of two of his members and veteran actress and actor, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, respectively.

According to the Guild president, abductors of Okereke and Cornel have requested for a ransom of $100,000.

“They have made contact and they are demanding for the sum of $100,000 in ransom,” Rollas stated.

Recall that in a statement signed by the Director of Communications of the AGN, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, it was stated that the two actors were suspected to have been kidnapped on Friday.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Commonwealth Games: Ogunkanmi Congratulates Osun Indigene, Olarinoye Adijat

Commonwealth Games 2022: Team Nigeria’s Benson floors Ghanaian...

Ghana’s Cardinal Baawobr elected head of Catholic Church...

Man kills brother’s wife in Anambra over property...

Ajaokuta security breach: Gov Yahaya Bello suspends traditional...

Belgium: Dessers grabs brace, assist as Genk outclass...

BBNaija Season 7: Bryan names first two housemates...

BREAKING: Umahi emerges APC’s Ebonyi South senatorial candidate

Kaduna: Damari residents fleeing their homes over incessant...

I remain committed to serving God – Gov...

Leave a Reply