kidnappers-of-cynthia-okereke,-clemson-cornel-demand-$100,000-ransom

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has given an update on the kidnapping of two of his members and veteran actress and actor, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, respectively.

According to the Guild president, abductors of Okereke and Cornel have requested for a ransom of $100,000.

“They have made contact and they are demanding for the sum of $100,000 in ransom,” Rollas stated.

Recall that in a statement signed by the Director of Communications of the AGN, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, it was stated that the two actors were suspected to have been kidnapped on Friday.