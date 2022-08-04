Home NEWS Kidnappers finally release abducted Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel
NEWSNews Africa

Kidnappers finally release abducted Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke, Clemson Cornel

by News
0 views
kidnappers-finally-release-abducted-nollywood-actors,-cynthia-okereke,-clemson-cornel

Two Nollywood actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, recently abducted in Enugu State have been released.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed their release, in a statement signed by its Director of Communication, Monalisa Chinda Coker.

Monalisa said the kidnappers released the actors because they were “touched by the spirit of God.”

The Guild urged actors to ensure that adequate security was in place while on movie sets.

The statement reads partly: “This is to inform the public that the kidnapped actors, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel, have been released, unhurt. The elated National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Rollas, announced their release by the abductors who were touched by spirit of God to set them free and unharmed.

“The guild has arranged for medical checks and psychological support for the victims.

“He urged members to be security conscious on and off movie sets and always take precautionary measures on their security at all times.”

Okereke and Agbodigidi were abducted last week in Enugu State.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of $100,000.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Cultist shoots self while loading gun in Ogun

Transfer: Man Utd board divide over Ten Hag’s...

PDP: BoT sets up committee to reconcile Wike,...

2023: Abuja isn’t Abia, don’t come crying after...

NNPP guber candidate, Udoedehe tackles PDP over rising...

He has great talent – Jay-Jay Okocha reveals...

Transfer: Alexis Sanchez’s new club revealed

Super Eagles to face Portugal in friendly September

UCL: They’ve been dominating in last ten years...

Transfer: Brighton clears air on receiving offer to...

Leave a Reply