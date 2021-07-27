Home NEWS Kidnappers demand N100m ransom to release traditional rulers in Kaduna
Barely 24 hours after the abduction of the paramount ruler of the Ham people, Kopp Ham Danladi Gyet Maude of Jaba local government area of Kaduna State, the kidnappers have placed a N100 million ransom before his release.

Recall that the 83-year-old paramount ruler was on Monday abducted from his farm situated along Kwoi-Keffi highway.

The abducted monarch was said to be in the company of his security aides when the kidnappers stormed the farm at about 2 pm and took him away.

A source who sought anonymity told bioreports that the kidnappers reached the family on phone Tuesday morning and placed their demand.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige had assured that the Kaduna Police Command was in touch with the Nasarawa Police Command on how to rescue the abducted monarch.

