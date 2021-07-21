kidnappers-abduct-bayelsa-ssg’s-mother

Kidnappers dressed in military camouflage have abducted the mother of Kombowei Benson, Secretary to the Bayelsa State government, Betinah Benson.

It was gathered that the kidnappers stormed the residence of 80 years old woman, and kidnapped her to an unknown destination.

The attack was carried out on Tuesday night in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The incident was confirmed by Bayelsa State Police Command in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Asinim Butswat said some of the suspects have been arrested.

The statement reads, “The Bayelsa State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the rescue of Madam Betinah Benson and arrest of the suspects.

“Madam Betinah Benson 80 years was kidnapped on 20th July 2021, at about at about 2300 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa. The kidnappers who were dressed in military camouflage stormed the residence and kidnapped the victim to an unknown destination”.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Mike Okoli, and other detectives have visited the scene and investigation is in progress.