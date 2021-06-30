kidnapper-shot-dead-while-attempting-to-collect-ransom-in-kogi-(graphic-photos)

A kidnapper lost his life in the process of trying to take delivery of the ransom for his victim in Abobo village in Okehi Local Government Council of Kogi state.

The armed abductor was shot dead by Men of Okehi Local Government Professional Hunters around 5.23am on Tuesday, June 29th. According to reports, the three-man kidnap gang came from a hideout around Abobo area, behind Itakpe, metres from the highway.

As the hunters engaged the gang in a gun duel, killing one of them instantly, the remaining two sustained injuries but managed to escape.

The hunters eventually rescued the victims who were held captive in the area and reportedly combed the forest for the fleeing kidnappers.

The corpse of the slain man and a gun recovered have been handed over to the DPO in charge of Okehi division, Mr Ovanja Yakubu, for further investigation.

Chairman Of Okehi Local Government, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare Ozovehe, who was present at the scene assured all Okehi citizens of his continued readiness to secure his domain and environs.

“My topmost priority as an Executive Chairman is to secure the lives and property of our Citizens,” said Hon Ohiare.

Hon Ohiare further appreciated Governor Yahaya Bello for providing necessary facilities to Okehi Local Government professional hunters in curbing crime within Okehi LG and Kogi State.

See graphic photos below, (viewers discretion is advised)