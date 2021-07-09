Home News Africa Kidnapped Kaduna poly students, staff regain freedom – bioreports
Kidnapped Kaduna poly students, staff regain freedom

Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic,

Entrance to Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic

Segun Adewole

Published 9 July 2021

The Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State has confirmed that the six students and two staff abducted by bandits from the institution have regained their freedom.

This is according to the Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Abdullahi Shehu, who spoke to Channels TV.

Shehu disclosed that they regained their freedom after a negotiation between their parents and the bandits.

The PRO who failed to state whether ransom was paid to secure their release, stated that the school will soon receive the students and staff.

Bandits had abducted the students and staff when they stormed the institution on June 11, 2021, during which one student was killed.

