Kidnapped Doctor Regains Freedom In Kogi

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Gunmen Attack Kogi Communities, Kill Policeman And Three Others
A map of Kogi State in Nigeria’s north-central.

A medical practitioner, Solomon Nidiamaka, who was kidnapped on Monday in Kogi has regained freedom.

The victim who works at the General Hospital, Ugwolawo in Ofu Local Government Area of the state, was whisked away by gunmen from the premises of the hospital.

This was confirmed in a statement jointly issued by Chairman and Secretary of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Omakoji Oyiguh and Famotele Tolorunju on Wednesday, noting that he was released on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap Bayelsa SSG’s Mother

It is, however, unclear if any ransom was paid to secure the release of the kidnapped doctor.

“The State Officer Council (SOC) of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi, wishes to update all concerned that our member, Dr Solomon Nidiamaka, who was kidnapped on July 19, regained his freedom from the cruel hands of kidnappers yesterday,” the statement partly read.

“He is being currently managed by his medical colleagues. NMA appreciates the government of Kogi, security agencies, Chairman of Ofu Local Government Council, vigilantes and Hunters’ Association who all responded to the distress call and all those who called to show solidarity.”

The association also asked the Federal Government to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youths roaming the streets to stem incident of kidnapping in the society.


