kidnap:-school-teacher,-husband-in-police-custody-over-fake-abduction

Niger State Police Command has paraded Sadiya Ibrahim Umar Mohammed, a school teacher abducted last week Thursday along with her husband, Mohammed Mohammed over alleged self kidnap in Minna.

bioreports had reported that the supposed victim was kidnapped eight days ago by 12 noon at Maitunbi on her way home from work and the following day, the purported kidnappers called her family demanding a ransom of N5m.

It was, however, gathered, that the sum of N1m was eventually paid to secure her freedom on Wednesday.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Minna, the Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the Police Operatives attached to SCID Minna arrested two suspects; a husband and wife, namely; Mohammed Mohammed aged, 39yrs and Sadiya Ibrahim Umar Mohammed, age 31yrs both of Limawa area of Minna.

“On 15/07/2021 at about 1200hrs, the said Sadiya was reported to have been kidnapped by unknown person(s) having boarded a tricycle at Challenge junction Maitumbi going to Old Airport road Minna after closing from work at Umar Bn Khattab International School Maitumbi.”

Abiodun explained that a day after her abduction, the father was contacted by an unknown caller demanding N5 million ransom which was later reduced to N1 million.

According to him, the ramson was dropped at a location in Rafin-ashi, Minna for the anonymous caller, who picked it.

The police image maker revealed that the same day(Wednesday) Mrs. Sadiya returned home, she was invited by the command for investigations and there, she claimed that she faked her kidnap at the instance of her husband.

“She was taken to Nugupi village via Paiko where she was kept by her husband at his friend’s place.”

The husband, Abiodun further confessed to have collected the wife’s phone and handed it over to one Abdullahi, his friend who negotiated and collected the ransom on his behalf.

” The case is under investigation while effort is ongoing to arrest the said Abdullahi. Suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

He then advised members of the public to be calm and not panic at every reported case of crime especially kidnapping, as some of the alleged crimes especially kidnapping are faked and done with the connivance of family members or close associates for monetary gains.

“This is the third of its kind in recent times where such crimes are faked. However, the Police will always be on top of every situation to guarantee the security of lives and properties of Nigerlites.”