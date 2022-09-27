KiDi Shares The One Thing He Needs To Remind Himself Always

Singer KiDi has shared with us the one thing he needs to always remind himself on and we believe it’s something we all need to remind ourselves of after reflecting on our lives.

KiDi shared a post stating that we are so focused on the future that we forget or don’t realize that today was what we prayed for years ago and that’s something we are all guilty of because we are always busy fighting for the future and making the present better.

KiDi reminding himself of this is also a reminder to us all that while fighting for the future, we shouldn’t forget that today is active what we prayed for and we need to be grateful for that but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t fight for the future.

screenshot below;

In other news, KiDi no doubt is making it great in the music industry and where he has gotten to in terms of his career, he just needs to be grateful but then bragging about being at the top looks a bit out of pride because it takes a lot to be at the top.

KiDi when asked whether he feels lonely sometimes replied to that with the saying that ‘it’s lonely at the top’ and he being at the top obviously gets lonely which is understandable because you get lonely when you get to a certain stage in life and what you have achieved.

With what KiDi has achieved, it’s not surprising he sometimes feels lonely but it appears pride is getting into his head making him think he’s at the top of it all when he actually has a long way to go with his career, hence he’s not yet there.

