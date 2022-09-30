KiDi Reacts To Old Tweets, Making Disdainful Comments About Prominent People

Online sleuths attacked KiDi and have put him first in Ghana’s trending list by digging out old tweet of him where he made some disdainful comments about renowned persons.

Trending number 1 on the microblogging platform, he has come under the heavy criticisms of tweeps as more of these tweets surfaces.

Then, KiDi had disrespected the former Mahama government by calling his talks pointless. He continued by criticizing Mahama for his inaction on the economy and failure to resolve the Dumsor crisis.

KiDi had crudely implied that residents of the North and the Volta Region had no idea how to vote for the NDC following the 2012 elections. He then made jokes about the late Atta-Mills, the late Amissah Arthur, and President Akufo-Addo.

A young KiDi didn’t spare Asamoah Gyan who was the captain of the Black Stars at that time. He delivered a harsh assessment of the striker’s performance for the Ghana National Football team calling him a lazy b*tch.

Again, KiDi declared that Ghana’s famous rapper Sarkodie will never be a Grammy Winner and anyone who thinks there is a possibility is an ‘id!ot’.

When KiDi saw himself listed number on the popular trends app, he posted a photo of an old man feeling remorseful and apologetic.

Meanwhile, he hasn’t come out publicly to offer a statement or apologize for his deeds.

