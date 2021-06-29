Kid Cudi Explained Why He Wore A Dress On “Saturday Night Live” – BuzzFeed

“I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this.”
While appearing on the latest episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted, Cudi explained why Cobain’s look was so inspirational to him.
“The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock ‘n’ roll to me,” he said on the HBO show. “That was cool.”
“So I already made my mind up years ago that I wanted to do this,” Cudi continued. “And it’s cool because I’m also giving confidence to the kids and telling them to be themselves and do what they want to do.”
Although Cudi received backlash for wearing a dress on SNL, he said that he doesn’t care about what his haters have to say.
“I’m more like, ‘Hmm, I wonder why they feel that way?'” he explained. “I’ve never been someone who’s, like, thinking about the backlash.”
“I don’t give a fuck about what anyone thinks,” the “Day ‘n’ Night” rapper added. “You can’t when you’re doing this shit. I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that. Because hip-hop is so weird about shit.”
Cudi also loves the fact that he gets his haters so riled up.
“I’ve already seen people making YouTube videos where they’re just strictly talking about me and this dress,” he said. “Like grown men, angry, grown Black men, angry.”
“[They’re like] ‘He’s doing something against men and masculinity, it’s a big thing going on…’ And I just be like, ‘Yo, this is so funny, this is crazy that I’ve stirred it up like this.'”
At the end of the day, Cudi will always be himself, and that’s why his fans love him so much!
