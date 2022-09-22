Khloe Kardashian’s very lavish lion-themed baby shower for son

Earlier this year Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child into the world, giving True a younger sibling.

Khloe, 38, welcomed her second child via surrogate, with ex Tristan Thompson and in the second series of The Kardashians, she gave viewers a glimpse into her baby shower.

During an episode of the show, Khloe’s famous family decided to throw her a lowkey baby shower and as her little one was due during “Leo season” the Kardashian clan chose to make it lion themed.

Kris, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Khloe’s BFF Malika, as well Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker, all attended the at-home function.

Khloe Kardashian’s family threw her a baby shower ahead of her son’s birth

During the party, the family were clad in their finest blue gear with Kris in a navy power suit and Kim sporting a tight tee in the same hue in honour of the next member of their family.

While Khloe wore a turquoise off the shoulder dress as her family did their best to make her feel special.

Among the many fancy gifts the baby to be was given, there was a Dior pram, Hermes gift boxes and a mini Mercedes Benz car.

The little one will be well read if his family has anything to do with it and as part of the gifts Khloe received, there was a mini library featuring many classic children’s storybooks.

Khloe was joined by BFFs Malika and Khadijah along with her family

The new baby received many lavish gifts including a Dior pram and Mercedes car

As the family enjoyed a meal at home complete with mini lions on the dining table, Kim delivered a heartfelt toast to her sister, saying “there’s no one that deserves happiness like” Khloe does.

As the shower came to a close, the family went around the table to share name suggestions for Khloe’s baby, with Corey joking out that she should call him Ten since it’s a “T name” and he’ll be Kris’ tenth grandchild.

Elsewhere the new series also details the emotional moment Khloe met her new baby for the first time and how she felt towards Tristan at the time.

Fans were shocked earlier this year when Khloe announced she was having another child with cheating ex Tristan, who had fathered a child with another woman just six months prior and it’s believed that this child was conceived while the NBA star was still in a relationship with Khloe.

Kris Jenner stuck to the theme with a blue power suit

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker was present at the event

In a confessional, Khloe said: “I’ve been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I’ll never get this moment back”.

She added: “I am so grateful. It’s such a beautiful gift that we’re able to have.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”

