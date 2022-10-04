Khloe Kardashian shows off a seriously shiny new honey bronde hair colour in Paris

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters have hit Paris this week for Fashion Week, and, as per, they’ve done it in style. We don’t have favourites but eyes have been firmly fixed on Khloe Kardashian, who has been showing off a new and very-on trend hair colour.

The mum of two has been favouring a light blonde shade for most of the year but has just swapped that for a much darker bronde shade. The full effect can be seen in Jay Birmingham’s new Instagram post. Jay is one of Khloe’s go-to hairstylists, and it seems he’s currently out with the Kardashians in Paris.

“KHLOE for Balenciaga. Shout out to @andrewfitzsimons for trusting me,” he captions the carousel of images, giving Khloe’s usual hairstylist a namecheck.

Khloe debuts a new honey bronde hair colour in Paris

(Image: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian)

For the Balenciaga show, Jay styled Khloe’s dark blonde – which features some lighter, honey-toned sections towards her ends – into a chic low bun. The colour looks incredibly glossy, and there isn’t a single flyaway to be found on her head.

Fans are loving the look, with one commenting: “I saw her hair for this and loved it!”

A second adds: “Sleek and snatched!,” while a third says: “Top to toe sensational but the hair, it’s a whole vibe.”

Khloe isn’t the only celeb to swap bright blonde for something a bit more natural. There’s a big push in the celeb world at the moment on “mushroom” or “dishwater” blonde shades. Previously they would have been thought of as mousey but now the fashionable likes of Hailey Bieber and Margot Robbie have created a new narrative for this darker blonde.

Khloe was previously a light blonde up until this month

(Image: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian)

Emma Vickery, Percy & Reed salon art director, explains: “The key difference between a mousy blonde and a mushroom blonde is the level of shine. A gloss is used to give bronde or dark blonde tones with cool, neutral bases a healthy sheen. There’s nothing boring about a moodier blonde!”

Another colour trend currently taking off is “moody money-piece” sections. If you haven’t heard of the original money-piece trend, “the look involves making the bulk of hair darker, while keeping contrasting light sections of hair at the front,” explains Josh Wood, celebrity hairstylist.

