kheri-court-sends-mohammed-zubair-to-14-day-judicial-custody

BAREILLY: A

Lakhimpur Kheri

court on Monday refused police custody for Alt News co-founder

Mohammed Zubair

and sent him to 14-day

judicial custody

in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly “promoting enmity” between communities last year. Zubair was produced before the Kheri court of additional chief judicial magistrate Ruchi Srivastava via video conferencing from Sitapur jail.

Zubair was served a warrant in Sitapur jail last week on Friday regarding the Kheri case. A case under

IPC section 153A

(

promoting enmity

) had been registered against him in Kheri in November 2021 on the basis of a complaint filed by a journalist of a news channel for a tweet that the fact-checker posted on May 14, 2021.

This came even as Zubair was moved to Delhi from Sitapur under heavy police security on Monday. He is likely to appear before the Supreme Court on Tuesday regarding the Sitapur case.

A Delhi court is also likely to hear on Tuesday Zubair’s plea seeking bail in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018. Additional sessions judge Devender Kumar Jangala will hear Zubair’s application filed on Monday against the order of a magisterial court, which on July 2 dismissed his bail plea and sent him to 14-day judicial custody (JC) in that case. Zubair is fighting three cases against him currently.

In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the prosecution had sought police custody, a plea opposed by Zubair’s counsel.

Kheri police, meanwhile, added three new charges under IPC sections 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505 (1) (public mischief), and 505 (2) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) to the original FIR.

