Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Rohit Shetty knows why Salman Khan often lies down on Bigg Boss stage. Watch – Hindustan Times

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host Rohit Shetty couldn’t help but remember Bigg Boss host Salman Khan in a new promo from the adventure-reality show. The promo was released on Sunday, featuring contestants Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh dancing to the tune of Pehla Nasha while host Rohit Shetty reacted to it.

The scene appeared to be shot before the contestants dived into a task. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Vishal Aditya Singh was seen with a rose in his mouth while he danced with Arjun Bijlani while Rahul Vaidya sang the song. Mid-way into their performance, Rohit Shetty was seen finding a spot to lay down. Once on the ground, Rohit said, “Salman bhai, now I understand why you lie down in Bigg Boss.”

His statement left fellow contestants in splits. As Arjun and Vishal continued to dance, Rohit made his way to a coffin-like box on the sets, presumably for a task and asked the contestants to let him know once they are done dancing. “I don’t have any other place to jump,” he added, causing contestants to break into another fit of laughter. Watch the new promo below:

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Divyanka Tripathi gets ‘savage’ as Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill rate shirtless Varun Sood

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot in South Africa. Numerous celebrities including Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Sana Makbul and Abhinav Shukla, among others. Rohit Shetty returned to host the show for the seventh time.

Rohit spoke about his long-time association with the show in an Instagram post recently. He said, “7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot… But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show!”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 premieres on July 17.