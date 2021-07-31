Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Paras Chhabra REVEALS why he rejected Rohit Shetty’s stunt based show – Bollywood Life

Rohit Shetty’s stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has started airing on television and fans are rooting for their favourite stars while they perform daredevil stunts. Nikki Tamboli was the first contestant to get eliminated from the show whereas Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and others have been fighting their fears to emerge victorious. But did you know Paras Chhabra, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13, was also offered the show but he rejected it. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli is back only to face new and hilarious challenges by Rohit Shetty

Paras has now revealed why he couldn’t take part in the ongoing season of the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ this year. “I was approached for Kharon Ke Khiladi but at that time, situations were worse and it was not safe. Because of Covid-19 crisis I did not accept it. My mom was scared about me going there in such difficult times. She didn’t allow me,” he told IANS. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya do a ‘romantic’ task; latter exclaims, ‘Disha se bhi itna close nahi hua hoon’ – Watch

However, the actor says he is eager to take part in the reality show next year. He is also confident about winning it. “If I am offered Khatron Ke Khiladi next year I will do it and I will win the show for sure. I go in a reality show to set a benchmark and to win hearts. I have done that in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss also and I will do that in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well,” he added. Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul’s ‘dimple and simple wali dosti’ is too cute to handle – view pics

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a show where contestants are given a challenge to overcome their fears but Paras says that he is not scared of anything. “I’m not scared of anything as such. I don’t have any particular fear but let’s see, you get different fears when you are actually doing that stunt,” he informed.

On the work front, Paras was last seen in the music video ‘Nazaraa’ alongside his ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-contestant Mahira Sharma. Sung by the legendary Wadalis (Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and Lakhwinder), ‘Nazaraa’ released in May this year.

(With IANS Inputs)

