khabib-shot-down-georges-st-pierre-scrap

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently said in an interview with MMA Junkie’s John Morgan that Dana White recently offered him a fight against former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

“[Dana] sent me a message and said, ‘Hey, Georges St-Pierre wants a fight with you.’ I said, ‘What can I do?’ I don’t know, I’m finished. I think Georges is finished too, let this guy be a legend,” Nurmagomedov told Morgan. “He’s 40 years old and I don’t understand why he has to fight. I think he has money too. I’m finished. I’m really finished. A lot of people don’t understand this.”

Nurmagomedov says another reason a lot of people believe he will come back is because he is still at an age where he can compete at the highest level.

“I think because of age too, because I’m only 32 years old. People [are] gonna talk about this, I think [for the] next maybe seven, eight years,” Nurmagomedov said. “Because for MMA, a lot of guys, like on the top, [are] even 37, 38, 39. They’re still on the top, and people are gonna talk about this all the time, I think.”

Regardless of speculation from fans and pundits alike, it appears clear that Nurmagomedov is certain he will never go back inside the octagon.

