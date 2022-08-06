Keyamo lacks sense- Ekiti Reps candidate says, begs ASUU to suspend strike

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP House of Reps candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency, Lere Olayinka, has written to the Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU begging the union to suspend the six-month-old strike.

Olayinka’s letter followed claims by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo that the Federal Government lacks the fund to meet the demands of the academic union.

The Minister had in an interview on Channels Television asked parents to beg the striking lecturers to suspend the ongoing industrial action, stressing that the FG cannot borrow to pay ASUU.

However, Olayinka who wrote to ASUU as a parent, said the Minister does not deserve to be addressed as Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN saying Keyamo has no sense.

He said the efforts of the striking lecturers in making the Nigerian university a global standard, is appreciated.

He alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is not concerned about the industrial action that has taken away a full semester.

The PDP candidate expressed optimism that the next administration would do better.

The letter reads, “Dear ASUU, “I am on my bended knees this morning, pleading as a parent that this strike in our universities should end.

“My plea is premised on the confession of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (I won’t address him as a SAN because a SANship is about having sense), that the Buhari’s APC govt of 53 thieves does not have lost every sense of responsibility to end the strike.

“Therefore, it has now become the duty of Nigerians to beg ASUU to end the strike.

“Consequently, In the name of God, I am on my knees begging ASUU to call off the strike so that our children can return to school.

“This is not to say that I do not appreciate the demands of ASUU, but I am sure that when we have a govt in the country, the demands will be addressed.

“More so that the strike NO even KONSAN those in this Buhari’s APC government because their children are either in universities abroad or private universities in Nigeria.

“Thank you as you consider this my plea and call of the strike”.